Japan gains understanding from Jordan over Fukushima water release

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Sunday gained understanding from his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi over the recent start of the release into the sea of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant. In Jordan, Hayashi told Safadi that the discharge is being carried out with transparency based on an assessment of its safety by the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. nuclear watchdog, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry. Safadi replied that Jordan trusts that the process will be implemented in line with international standards, the ...