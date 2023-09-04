Football: Furuhashi delivers Old Firm derby win for Celtic

Newsfrom Japan

Kyogo Furuhashi struck the match-winner late in the first half Sunday as Celtic defeated Rangers 1-0 away in the Scottish Premiership's first Old Firm derby of the season. The Japan international rocketed a half-volley from outside the area after Matt O'Riley lofted a long header over the Rangers defensive line in the second minute of stoppage time at Ibrox Park. The home fans had earlier voiced their displeasure after seeing one Rangers goal canceled for offside and another disallowed for a foul following an on-field video review. Furuhashi had been unable to capitalize on a pair of scoring o...