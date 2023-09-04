Baseball: Yoshida spurs Red Sox past Royals with long-awaited homer

Newsfrom Japan

Masataka Yoshida ended a 12-game home run drought Sunday as he sparked the Boston Red Sox to a 7-3 win over the Kansas City Royals with his three-run blast.

Starting in left field and batting sixth in the lineup, Yoshida went long for the first time since Aug. 18 when he opened the scoring in the top of the fourth inning at Kansas City’s Kauffman Stadium.

The left-handed hitter locked onto a changeup from Zack Greinke (1-14) and lined it 415 feet over center field for his 14th home run of the season.

Yoshida, who has been among the American League’s batting leaders during his rookie campaign, ...