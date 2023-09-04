URGENT: Japan giving 20.7 bil. more yen for fisheries amid China import ban

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will allocate 20.7 billion yen ($141.4 million) as an additional relief package for the fishery industry amid China's blanket seafood import ban following the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday. The support measures will include steps to increase domestic consumption, ensure the sustainable production of seafood, mitigate reputational damage, and secure the development of strategies for finding new overseas markets, as well as making sure there is sufficient provision of swift and thorough compensation.