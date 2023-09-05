Japan household spending falls 5% in July, down for 5th month in row
Japan’s household spending in July fell 5.0 percent from a year earlier, declining for the fifth consecutive month, government data showed Tuesday.
Households of two or more people spent an average of 281,736 yen ($1,900), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.
The data is a key indicator of private consumption, which accounts for more than half of the country’s gross domestic product.