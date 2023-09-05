Tokyo stocks open lower as gains locked in, European markets fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday as investors locked in gains after a six-day rally, while sentiment was dampened by an overnight decline in European markets.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 1.91 points, or 0.01 percent, from Monday to 32,937.27. The broader Topix index was down 2.89 points, or 0.12 percent, at 2,370.84.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by iron and steel, marine transportation and nonferrous metal issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 146.53-56 yen compared with 146.40-50 yen in London at 4 p.m. and 146...