Tokyo stocks fall in morning as gains locked in after 6-day rally

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were slightly lower Tuesday morning as investors locked in gains after a six-day rally and amid a lack of fresh trading cues.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 69.18 points, or 0.21 percent, from Monday to 32,870.00. The broader Topix index was down 8.59 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,365.14.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by iron and steel, oil and coal product, and transportation equipment issues.