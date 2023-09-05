Baseball: Ohtani scratched from lineup with oblique tightness

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani was scratched from the Los Angeles Angels’ starting lineup for Monday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles because of right oblique tightness, the club said.

The two-way star cut short a rare session of on-field batting practice at Angel Stadium after he hit a ball over the fence and then on the next pitch winced when he checked a swing at a low ball.

The club’s announcement came an hour before the game started. Ohtani was going to bat second.

Ohtani has been limited to designated hitter duties after being diagnosed with a tear in the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow ...