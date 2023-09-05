Japan protests China’s import ban over Fukushima water release at WTO

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government said Tuesday it has submitted a document to the WTO protesting China’s blanket seafood import ban following the release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.

At a regular press conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, the top government spokesman, said the document dated Monday has been distributed to members of the World Trade Organization.

China notified the WTO, which is the body that oversees the rules of international trade, on Thursday of its emergency import ban, Matsuno said, prompting Japan to lodge its prote...