Baseball: Suzuki, Yoshida each hit 15th HRs of MLB season

Newsfrom Japan

Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki set a career high with his 15th home run of the major league season and Masataka Yoshida matched it with the 15th homer of his rookie season for the Boston Red Sox, as the Japanese players helped their respective teams to wins on Monday.

Suzuki drove in the game’s first two runs and finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs in the Cubs’ 5-0 victory over the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field.

The 29-year-old hit a solo home run in the second inning and a run-scoring double in the seventh before driving in another on a fielder’s choice in the eighth.

“I put a g...