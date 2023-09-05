Tokyo stocks extend winning streak to 7th day, Topix at 33-year high

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Tuesday to extend the market’s winning streak to seven days, with the Topix index rising to a fresh 33-year high, as the yen’s weakness lifted exporters.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 97.58 points, or 0.30 percent, from Monday at 33,036.76, its highest level since Aug. 1. The broader Topix index finished 4.12 points, or 0.17 percent, higher at 2,377.85, its highest level since July 1990.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, real estate and marine transportation issues.