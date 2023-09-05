Opening of Osaka casino resort to be delayed by 1 year to fall 2030

Newsfrom Japan

A casino resort planned for construction in Osaka will open around the fall of 2030, about a year behind schedule, the Osaka prefectural government said Tuesday.

The so-called integrated resort, or IR, comprised of a large hotel, conference facilities and gambling areas, was previously scheduled to open between the fall and winter of 2029.

But the central government’s approval process of the IR plan put forward by the Osaka prefectural and city governments took longer to complete than expected.

The plan to build a casino resort on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka Bay, was approved in A...