Japan's July seafood exports to China down 23% on radiation testing

Newsfrom Japan

The value of Japan's seafood exports to China fell 23.2 percent in July from a year earlier to 7.7 billion yen ($52 million), partly due to the neighboring country's blanket radiation testing on such products that started that month, government data showed Tuesday. The exports of those products, particularly scallops, saw a decline for the first time since January 2021, as Beijing had tightened its inspections prior to the release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries. Despite concerns from...