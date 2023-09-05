China rejects Japan’s suggestion of joining Fukushima water framework

Newsfrom Japan

China has rejected Japan’s proposal that it join an international verification framework for assessing the results of radiation level monitoring in treated water being released into the sea from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, sources familiar with the bilateral relationship said Tuesday.

China is staunchly opposed to the ocean discharge and has banned all seafood imports from Japan since it began in late August, calling the water “nuclear-contaminated.” Beijing has also ignored Tokyo’s repeated proposals for a science-based dialogue involving experts on the matter, Japanese offici...