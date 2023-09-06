Tokyo stocks open higher on weak yen, capped by Wall St. fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday as export-oriented issues were boosted by the yen’s depreciation against the U.S. dollar, although gains were capped by an overnight fall on Wall Street.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 57.66 points, or 0.17 percent, from Tuesday to 33,094.42. The broader Topix index was up 7.83 points, or 0.33 percent, at 2,385.68.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, oil and coal product, and transportation equipment issues.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 147.43-48 yen after trading around a 10-month...