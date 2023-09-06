Japan watching sharp forex moves after yen falls to 10-month low

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is monitoring foreign exchange moves with a sense of urgency and will consider timely action if the yen’s moves become volatile, its top currency diplomat said Wednesday after the yen hit a fresh 10-month low against the U.S. dollar overnight.

“We could see speculative moves (in the forex market) and we are closely monitoring the situation, with a high sense of urgency,” Masato Kanda, vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters at the Finance Ministry.

“If such moves continue, the government will take appropriate measures, and all options are on the table,” Kanda adde...