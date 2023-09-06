Tokyo stocks rise in morning as yen hits 10-month low vs. dollar

Tokyo stocks rose Wednesday morning as the yen’s depreciation to a 10-month low against the U.S. dollar boosted exporters, while surging crude oil prices lifted energy-related issues.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 225.72 points, or 0.68 percent, from Tuesday to 33,262.48. The broader Topix index was up 15.49 points, or 0.65 percent, at 2,393.34.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, transportation equipment and securities house issues.

Kyodo News

Kyodo News