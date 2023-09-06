URGENT: Japan vows ASEAN human resources support in maritime, digital fields

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed Wednesday to beef up support to Southeast Asian nations in the fields of maritime safety and digitalization, announcing a human resources development plan for 5,000 people over the next three years.

The plan, announced ahead of his meeting in Jakarta with the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, is part of a new Japanese initiative for the fast-growing region where China and Russia are increasing their clout.