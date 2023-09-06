Baseball: Suzuki homers in 2nd straight game, has 4 hits in Cubs win
Seiya Suzuki clobbered a home run for the second straight game and erupted for four hits Tuesday, helping the Chicago Cubs outslug the San Francisco Giants 11-8 for their third consecutive win. Suzuki's 16th homer tied the game at 6-6 in the seventh inning when he pulled submariner Tyler Rogers' 3-1 slider to left for a two-run shot at Wrigley Field with one out. A fielder's choice and Christopher Morel's three-run homer saw the Cubs score six runs in the inning and lead for good. Suzuki drove in his team's final run in the eighth with a single. Suzuki singled and came home in the third when t...