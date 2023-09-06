Tokyo stocks see 8-day rally, Topix hits 33-yr high on weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks on Wednesday extended their winning streak to eight days, with the Topix index climbing to a fresh 33-year high, as exporters were boosted by the yen’s depreciation against the U.S. dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 204.26 points, or 0.62 percent, from Tuesday at 33,241.02, its highest level since Aug. 1. The broader Topix index finished 14.68 points, or 0.62 percent, higher at 2,392.53, its highest level since July 1990.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by transportation equipment, securities house and mining issues.