Toyota says production halt caused by server malfunctions

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday that the computer system failure that resulted in a suspension of operations at all 14 of its group’s vehicle assembly plants in Japan late last month was due to an error resulting from server malfunctions.

The problem occurred after data was organized as part of regular system maintenance work on Aug. 27, the company said.

A similar failure occurred in the backup function, which made it difficult for the company to make a switchover and led to a halt of operations at its factories, it said.

Toyota said it confirmed that the malfunction was not caused by cyber...