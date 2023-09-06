Weight gain in Japan halts as COVID-19 pandemic measures recede

Newsfrom Japan

The percentage of people reporting weight gain in Japan fell this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, a company survey showed Wednesday, as physical activities increased amid the easing of restrictions.

The percentage of people who had gained weight compared to a year ago stood at 22.9 percent in 2023, down from 26.0 percent the year before, breaking a trend that saw the figure rise annually since 2020, according to Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co.

The drop likely reflects that people have had more opportunities to be active since the removal of coronavirus restrictions, a comp...