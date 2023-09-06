Tennis: Oda stunned at U.S. Open, 3 straight Grand Slam wins dashed

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s new wheelchair tennis star Tokito Oda fell at the first hurdle Tuesday in pursuit of his third straight Grand Slam title, exiting the U.S. Open men’s singles in the first round.

The 17-year-old, who this year became the youngest winner at both at the French Open and Wimbledon, was soundly beaten 6-1, 6-1 by 52-year-old Stephane Houdet of France.

“The title was my only target. I hadn’t imagined going out in the first round,” said the shell-shocked youngster.

Oda failed to match the accuracy of Houdet -- a rival of retired Japanese icon and 28-time Grand Slam-winner Shingo Kunieda -- aft...