Toyota to offer Century SUV in bid to win more wealthy customers

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday that it has added a sport utility vehicle model to its most luxurious brand, Century, as part of efforts to expand its line-up of premium cars to tap into the demand of wealthy customers. The new model of the chauffeur-driven vehicle, only offered as a plug-in hybrid car, is priced from 25 million yen ($169,623) onwards, about 5 million yen higher than the existing sedan model, making it the most expensive domestically mass-produced car at Toyota. The Century sedans have been used by many VIPs in Japan, such as royal families, top politicians and corporate exe...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News