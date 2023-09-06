Toyota to offer Century SUV in bid to win more wealthy customers

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday that it has added a sport utility vehicle model to its most luxurious brand, Century, as part of efforts to expand its line-up of premium cars to tap into the demand of wealthy customers. The new model of the chauffeur-driven vehicle, only offered as a plug-in hybrid car, is priced from 25 million yen ($169,623) onwards, about 5 million yen higher than the existing sedan model, making it the most expensive domestically mass-produced car at Toyota. The Century sedans have been used by many VIPs in Japan, such as royal families, top politicians and corporate exe...