Football: Women’s World Cup top scorer Miyazawa moves to Man United

Hinata Miyazawa, the top scorer at this year’s Women’s World Cup for Nadeshiko Japan, will join England’s Women’s Super League side Manchester United from Japan’s Mynavi Sendai Ladies, the teams announced Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Miyazawa’s five goals helped Japan reach the quarterfinals at the World Cup staged in Australia and New Zealand. She currently plays in Japan’s top domestic competition, the WE League.

In the Super League, which kicks off in October, Miyazawa will join Nadeshiko Japan teammates Yui Hasegawa, who plays for Manchester City, and Fuka Nagano, who is with Liverpool.

