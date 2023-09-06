Baseball: Nakamura homers allow Lions to hold off Buffaloes

Newsfrom Japan

Two solo homers from veteran slugger Takeya Nakamura made the difference for the Seibu Lions in their second straight win over the Pacific League-leading Orix Buffaloes, 4-3 on Wednesday.

Leading 1-0 at Hotto Motto Field Kobe, Nakamura, a six-time PL home run leader, led off the Lion’s fourth with his 14th of the season. His 15th, with one out in the eighth, made it 4-0.

The Lions appeared to be cruising behind Tatsuya Imai (8-4), but a one-out bases-loaded walk on a borderline pitch got the two-time defending PL champs on the board.

Imai left the mound with one out and the bases loaded, and t...