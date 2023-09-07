Tokyo stocks open nearly flat on weak yen, caution after 8-day gain

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened nearly flat Thursday as buying on the yen’s weakness against the U.S. dollar was offset by caution following the market’s 8-day winning streak.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 2.90 points, or 0.01 percent, from Wednesday to 33,238.12. The broader Topix index was up 1.32 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,393.85.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument and pharmaceutical issues, while pulp and paper, and insurance issues led gainers.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 147.71-72 yen compared with 147.66-76 yen...