Tokyo stocks mixed in morning on weak yen, profit-taking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Thursday morning as investors locked in gains after the market’s eight days of rise, although sentiment was lifted by the yen’s weakness against the U.S. dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 36.20 points, or 0.11 percent, from Wednesday to 33,204.82. The broader Topix index was up 1.42 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,393.95.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument and electronics issues, while mining and construction issues led gainers.