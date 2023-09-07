URGENT: Head of Johnny’s talent agency to quit over abuse scandal: source

Culture

Julie Keiko Fujishima, president of Johnny & Associates Inc., one of Japan’s most prominent talent agencies, will step down amid allegations its late founder had sexually abused teenagers aspiring to become pop singers for decades, a source related to the matter said Thursday.

Noriyuki Higashiyama, 56, a veteran member of the agency, widely known as Johnny’s, will take over as president, the source said.

The decision comes just over a week after an external probe set up by the agency concluded that the firm had long concealed Johnny Kitagawa’s sexual abuse from the early 1970s through to the m...

Kyodo News

