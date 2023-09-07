Tokyo stocks snap 8-day rally as gains locked in

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Thursday, snapping an eight-day winning streak as investors locked in gains after the Topix index hit a fresh 33-year high and the Nikkei index a one-month high the previous day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 249.94 points, or 0.75 percent, from Wednesday at 32,991.08. The broader Topix index finished 9.15 points, or 0.38 percent, lower at 2,383.38.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by iron and steel, precision instrument and nonferrous metal issues.