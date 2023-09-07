Baseball: Suzuki drives in 3 runs as Cubs win 4th straight

Newsfrom Japan

Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki drove in three runs for a third straight game Wednesday, helping the team to an 8-2 win over the San Francisco Giants.

Suzuki, who was 0-for-14 in his previous bases-loaded situations, ripped a three-run double to right-center to give the Cubs a 3-0 lead in the first inning at Wrigley Field. The former Hiroshima Carp star also singled to right in the fifth as he went 2-for-4 in the Cubs’ fourth consecutive victory.

Cody Bellinger drove in a pair of runs for the Cubs with a homer and a double.

Jordan Wicks (3-0) allowed two runs in 6-2/3 innings. Alex Woo...