Baseball: Azuma, Kuwahara lead BayStars’ win over Carp

Newsfrom Japan

Katsuki Azuma threw a complete game to pick up his Central League-leading 13th win, as the DeNA BayStars beat the Hiroshima Carp 3-1 on Thursday.

Masayuki Kuwahara hit a pair of solo home runs to back the left-hander, breaking a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning off Atsushi Endo (1-5) and going deep again in the eighth at Mazda Stadium.

Azuma (13-2) allowed eight hits but kept the damage to a minimum while walking none and striking out eight. The BayStars snapped their losing streak at three games.

“I’m glad I went the distance,” Azuma said. “I wanted to pitch seven innings or more after our relieve...