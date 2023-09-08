URGENT: Japan’s April-June GDP revised down to 4.8% growth
Japan’s economy grew an annualized real 4.8 percent in April-June, revised down from 6.0 percent reported earlier, the Cabinet Office said Friday.
Real gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, increased 1.2 percent from the previous quarter, compared with the preliminary reading of 1.5 percent.
GDP is the total value of goods and services produced in a country.