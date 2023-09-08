Tokyo stocks open lower on weak high-tech issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday, led by weak high-tech shares that tracked an overnight decline of their U.S. peers.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 179.25 points, or 0.54 percent, from Thursday to 32,811.83. The broader Topix index was down 8.15 points, or 0.34 percent, at 2,375.23.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by nonferrous metal, mining and wholesale trade issues.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 147.31-34 yen compared with 147.24-34 yen in New York and 147.43-45 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0696-070...