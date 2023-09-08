URGENT: Japan warns of excess currency volatility, says all options on table
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Japan is ready to respond “appropriately” to excessive volatility in the currency market, with all options on the table, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Friday, following the yen’s recent depreciation.
Speaking at a press conference, Suzuki said currency movements should be stable and reflect economic fundamentals. The government is closely monitoring the market “with a heightened sense of urgency,” he said.