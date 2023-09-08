Tokyo stocks lower in morning on tech fall, stronger yen vs. dollar

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Friday morning, led by a decline in technology shares as they tracked an overnight fall in their U.S. peers, while the yen’s brief rise against the U.S. dollar also dampened sentiment.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 309.77 points, or 0.94 percent, from Thursday to 32,681.31. The broader Topix index was down 14.61 points, or 0.61 percent, at 2,368.77.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, nonferrous metal and electric appliance issues.