Tokyo stocks end lower as tech shares fall on Apple concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Friday as technology shares dropped on concerns over the outlook for Apple Inc. while the U.S. dollar’s top-heavy tone after a brief plunge dented some exporters.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 384.24 points, or 1.16 percent, from Thursday at 32,606.84. The broader Topix index finished 24.36 points, or 1.02 percent, lower at 2,359.02.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, nonferrous metal and precision instrument issues.