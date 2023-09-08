G-20 to begin 2-day summit Sat. in India amid Russia’s war on Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Leaders of the Group of 20 economies will kick off their two-day summit from Saturday in India amid an intensifying rift among member states over Russia’s war on Ukraine and the ongoing crisis over global energy and food security.

As India, which has maintained good relations with Russia, is this year’s chair of the G-20 summit, concerns are mounting that the leaders may fail to map out a joint communique at the end of the gathering, diplomatic sources said.

The sources also said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are likely to skip the meeting in New Delhi, rein...