Baseball: Pitching sensation Sasaki to return Sunday

Lotte Marines pitcher Roki Sasaki will take the mound Sunday for his first start since July 24, when he suffered a torn left oblique muscle, manager Masato Yoshii revealed Friday.

“He went to a medical institution today and was told the injury has been fully healed,” Yoshii said, suggesting Sasaki’s outing against the Orix Buffaloes at Zozo Marine Stadium will be shorter than usual. “He is unlikely to pitch five innings.”

Sasaki threw a perfect game in April 2022 against the Buffaloes, striking out 19 of the 27 men he faced.

The 21-year-old flamethrower began his 2023 by contributing to Japan’...