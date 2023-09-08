Baseball: Murakami pitches Tigers to 6th straight win

Newsfrom Japan

Shoki Murakami took a shutout into the eighth inning as the Hanshin Tigers extended their winning streak to six games with a 4-1 victory over the Hiroshima Carp. Murakami (10-5) allowed one run and six hits in 7-1/3 innings, striking out six and walking none in a 100-pitch outing at Koshien Stadium. "I went out to the mound telling myself not to give up the game's first run," the 25-year-old right-hander said. "I'm happy. To win 10 games was a goal of mine. But we still have many games to play, so I'll stay focused to do my job." Shota Morishita and Teruaki Sato each hit a solo home run off Hi...