Biden, Modi agree to boost defense cooperation ahead of G-20 summit

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday agreed with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to advance defense cooperation and efforts to maintain a free Indo-Pacific. The meeting took place at Modi's residence ahead of the summit of the Group of 20 major economies in New Delhi this weekend as the United States and India continue to deepen ties in a number of areas amid China's rise, also including emerging technologies, supply chains for key industrial items, and sustainable development. Biden and Modi reaffirmed the "close and enduring partnership" between the two countries and agreed to build on the...