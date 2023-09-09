Baseball: Suzuki extends hitting streak to 9 games in Cubs loss

Newsfrom Japan

Seiya Suzuki extended his hitting streak to nine games Friday as the outfielder went 2-for-3 in the Chicago Cubs' 1-0 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Suzuki produced two of the Cubs' three hits of the game off Zac Gallen (15-7), singling in the fifth inning for his and the team's first and again in the eighth. The Diamondbacks right-hander had a 107-pitch shutout, striking out nine at Wrigley Field. Suzuki fielded Corbin Carroll's line drive to right in the top of the eighth with two on and two out, but after a Diamondbacks' challenge the ball was deemed to have bounced as Arizona went on to...