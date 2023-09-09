Baseball: Sugano leads Giants past Dragons with solid start, RBI

Newsfrom Japan

Tomoyuki Sugano allowed just three hits over five innings and drove in the go-ahead run as the Yomiuri Giants blanked the Chunichi Dragons 5-0 in the Central League on Saturday. Sugano (4-6) combined with four relievers on the shutout at Tokyo Dome, where the fourth-place Giants and sixth-place Dragons opened their series with a 12-inning scoreless tie a day earlier. The two-time winner of the Sawamura Award for Japanese baseball's most outstanding pitcher struck out four and issued a solitary walk in an efficient 80-pitch outing. He put Yomiuri on the board with two out in the bottom of the f...