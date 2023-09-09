Baseball: Buffaloes ace Yamamoto throws 2nd career no-hitter

Newsfrom Japan

Orix Buffaloes ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw the second no-hitter of his career Saturday as he spearheaded the Pacific League leaders to a 4-0 win over the Lotte Marines. The no-hitter is the 100th in Japanese pro baseball history. Yamamoto's previous no-hitter came on June 18, 2022, against the Seibu Lions. The 25-year-old right-hander struck out eight, walked one and hit a batter with a pitch at Chiba's Zozo Marine Stadium.