U.S. strikes transportation deal linking India with Middle East

The United States said Saturday it has struck a deal with India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the European Union on building a shipping and rail transportation link between South Asia and the Middle East that would eventually be extended to Europe. The accord on the project, viewed as a counter to China's signature Belt and Road global infrastructure initiative, was reached in New Delhi on the sidelines of a two-day summit of the Group of 20 major countries from Saturday. The transportation link will enable the flow of commerce, energy and data from India across the Middle East t...