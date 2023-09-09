Gist of declaration released by India after G-20 summit

The following is the gist of a Group of 20 declaration released by India on Saturday, the first day of a two-day summit in New Delhi. Declaration says: -- All states must refrain from threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state. -- Use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. -- Peaceful resolution of conflicts, and efforts to address crises as well as diplomacy and dialogue are critical. -- G-20 to protect vulnerable, through promoting equitable growth and enhancing macroeconomic and fi...
