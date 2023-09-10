Tennis: Kamiji, Montjane win U.S. Open wheelchair doubles in walkover

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Yui Kamiji and her South African partner Kgothatso Montjane captured their second Grand Slam title of the year with a walkover win in Saturday's U.S. Open women's wheelchair doubles final. They were scheduled to face top-seeded Dutch pair Diede de Groot and Jiske Griffioen, who withdrew prior to the match. Kamiji and Montjane partnered to win the French Open in June and finished as runners-up to de Groot and Griffioen the following month at Wimbledon.