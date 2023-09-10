Football: Japan stun Germany again with 4-1 away win in friendly

Newsfrom Japan

Japan romped to an emphatic 4-1 away win against Germany in an international friendly on Saturday, beating the four-time World Cup winners again following their famous 2-1 triumph at the tournament in Qatar last November. Junya Ito's opener was canceled out by Leroy Sane before Ayase Ueda gave the Samurai Blue a 2-1 lead at the break at Volkswagen Arena, with two late goals, both set up by substitute Takesufa Kubo, sealing the tie and potentially the fate of beleaguered Germany manager Hansi Flick. Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu opted to leave in-form Kubo on the bench and started with Ito on t...