Baseball: Maeda earns 1st win in month as Twins down Mets

Newsfrom Japan

Kenta Maeda overcame a sluggish start to earn his first win in just over a month Saturday after allowing two runs on five hits over 5-1/3 innings in the Minnesota Twins' 8-4 win over the New York Mets. Maeda (4-7) let Brandon Nimmo go deep just three pitches into the game and Daniel Vogelbach also singled in a run in the first inning for the Mets, but the right-hander kept them off the board thereafter at Target Field. Donovan Solano's two-run single in the second tied the game and Kyle Farmer singled in another in the third off David Peterson (3-8) to give the Twins the lead. "The first innin...