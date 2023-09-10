China, EU agree to work toward bilateral summit later this year

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and European Council President Charles Michel agreed Sunday to work toward a successful bilateral summit later this year as they met on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in New Delhi, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. Li told Michel there is no geopolitical conflict between China and the region, let alone a fundamental conflict of interests, and the development of the Asian economy is "an opportunity, not a risk" for Europe, the ministry said. A prosperous China should benefit the EU and the whole world, and Brussels has no intention of containing China's develo...